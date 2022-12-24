Thousands of outages in downtown Greenville as record-breaking cold arrives

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy reported more than 12,000 customer outages in the downtown Greenville area on Friday night.

Ryan Mosier, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, said a substation issue was reported around 6:45 p.m. As of 7:30 p.m., more than 12,000 customer outages were reported in the area.

Traffic lights are out near Richardson Street so drivers should use caution.

Traffic lights out in downtown Greenville. (FOX Carolina News)

Mosier said when the outages first occurred, crews immediately started working on a repair plan. Shortly before 8:30 p.m., he said thousands of customers had their power restored.

Duke Energy estimates power will be back on for all customers in the downtown area within an hour or two.

The outages come as record-breaking cold air moves into the Upstate.

If you are without power, these steps can help with warmth:

Close blinds, curtains and doors to slow heat from escaping home

Wear layers of warm, loose-fitting clothing

Eat to maintain body heat

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Put towels in cracks of doors

