Thousands without power amid cold temperatures on Christmas Eve
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says thousands of customers across the area are without power this morning as cold temperatures continue to put a strain on energy companies.
According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, a total of 484,987 customers in the Carolinas are currently experiencing outages. Here are some of the Counties in our area impacted by the outages.
- Anderson County, SC - 15, 552 customers without power
- Greenville County, SC- 11, 375 customers without power
- Pickens County, SC - 4, 256 custoermers without power
- Spartanburg County, SC - 10, 812 customers without power
- Henderson County, NC - 7, 170 customers without power
- Jackson County, NC - 8, 720 customers without power
- Rutherford County, NC - 1,909 customers without power
Officials said they have begun temporary outages throughout the area to prevent more widespread outages. We will update this story as officials release new details.
