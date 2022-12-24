Thousands without power amid cold temperatures on Christmas Eve

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says thousands of customers across the area are without power this morning as cold temperatures continue to put a strain on energy companies.

According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, a total of 484,987 customers in the Carolinas are currently experiencing outages. Here are some of the Counties in our area impacted by the outages.

Anderson County, SC - 15, 552 customers without power

Greenville County, SC- 11, 375 customers without power

Pickens County, SC - 4, 256 custoermers without power

Spartanburg County, SC - 10, 812 customers without power

Henderson County, NC - 7, 170 customers without power

Jackson County, NC - 8, 720 customers without power

Rutherford County, NC - 1,909 customers without power

Officials said they have begun temporary outages throughout the area to prevent more widespread outages. We will update this story as officials release new details.

