Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate.
Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983.
This morning, a new record low temperature of 7 was set at Greenville-Spartanburg, SC. This breaks the old record of 8 set in 1983.— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) December 24, 2022
Temperatures remain dangerously low around our area. People are advised to stay home and limit time spent outdoors if possible.
