Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate.

Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983.

Temperatures remain dangerously low around our area. People are advised to stay home and limit time spent outdoors if possible.

