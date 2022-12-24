Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate.

Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983.

This morning, a new record low temperature of 7 was set at Greenville-Spartanburg, SC. This breaks the old record of 8 set in 1983. — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) December 24, 2022

Temperatures remain dangerously low around our area. People are advised to stay home and limit time spent outdoors if possible.

