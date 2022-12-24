What’s it like to be Santa Claus? Santa tells all in interview before the Christmas Eve rush

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re just days away from Christmas which means Santa Claus is making preparations for a busy Christmas Eve.

We caught up with Santa at the Brown Family Catering and Restaurant in Taylors, one of his last stops in the upstate before Christmas. She shows us how Santa prepares for the big night.

As Christmas nears, things may be slowing down for you, but as for Santa he’s busy--

“Extremely busy, but not as busy as my elves,” said Santa.

Before delivering presents the night of Christmas Eve, Santa’s been making his way through the upstate.

Between schools, parties, and photo sessions, he’s met with more than 750 kids in the upstate this year. And received millions of letters too. His favorite part?

“Just the excitement that the children have, and it’s the magic of Christmas that comes from their eyes,” said Santa.

Since this is a very special job for just one man, many children are curious, very curious. But no matter the question, Santa has the answer.

“It’s magic that helps put them all in there so I just reach in and grab one out” he answered after a child asked how he fits all the gifts in one sack.

He has a big world to travel so very soon, he’ll head home.

“So I leave here at about 11:30 tonight and I head to the North Pole to load up in the sleigh,” he said.

And what does he do after every gift is under the tree?

“I go to where it’s warm like the Caribbean, somewhere nice and warm, and enjoy a little bit of R & R’' Santa said.

FOX Carolina Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent will be tracking Santa’s trip around the globe on Christmas Eve! Here’s how you can get updates. Kendra will have updates about Santa’s location every 2-4 hours between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Dec. 24 in the free First Alert Weather app.

We’ll send updates to your phone as we track where Christmas presents are being delivered across the world!

Keep up with this Santa on his Facebook page too.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.