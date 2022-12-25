Former Clemson quarterback commits to Oregon State

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei announced his commitment to transfer to Oregon State Saturday.

A Southern California native, Uiagalelei is returning to his West Coast roots. He graduated from Clemson Thursday after entering the portal after the ACC Championship.

He completed his career at Clemson with a record of 22-6 as a starter, throwing 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback joins an Oregon State team that is coming off a 10-3 season, including a blowout in their bowl game against Florida.

