SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.

Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.

By Sumner Moorer
Dec. 24, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night.

Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

Officials say the pedestrian is now deceased.

