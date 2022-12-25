SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night.

Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

Officials say the pedestrian is now deceased.

