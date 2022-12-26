Anderson Co. Man dies after power goes out on Christmas Eve

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that a man passed away on Christmas Eve after the power went out during freezing temperatures.

Officials said they responded to the Ashely Downs Sub-Division at around 10:00 a.m. on December 24 after family members found the victim. The victim’s power had reportedly gone out at around 7:00 a.m.

According to officials, the victim was oxygen dependent due to a medical condition and was using a device that needed electricity to work. They added that it appeared that he was trying to get his portable oxygen device ready when he collapsed.

The Coroner’s Office ruled the victim’s death natural since he had an underlying medical condition. The winter storm was listed as a contributory cause of death.

According to the Coroner’s Office, this was the first death in Anderson County attributed to the winter storm.

