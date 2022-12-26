Cold start to the week, then gradual warming

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The frigid air lingers over the area into the early part of the last week of the year. But by late week, temperature climb above normal.

First Alert Headlines

Cold mornings hang on for a few more days.

Staying sunny this weekend and next week

Gradually warming all week

We start off the new week with morning lows in the teens Monday, however, with light winds, wind chills won’t be a big factor. The only exception is in the higher elevations where wind chills could bottom out around -5° to -10°.

Monday morning forecast (Fox Carolina)

It’s still chilly on Monday thanks to increasing clouds during the day, but in the Upstate and in the lower elevations, temperatures climb above freezing to the mid to upper 30s. A clipper system moves into the Ohio Valley during the day, helping to spread the clouds over our area. There’s also a small chance we could see some mountain snow late Monday and into Monday night. Light accumulations in the higher elevations is possible with most areas not seeing any major accumulations. While it’s highly unlikely, there are a few models trying to spit out isolated flurries in the Upstate Monday night, but don’t expect anything to stick if it does materialize.

Small chance for mountain snow Monday (Fox Carolina)

Tuesday, mainly sunny skies return and temperatures start to climb. Highs are in the 40s but lows once again drop to the 20s heading into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures near seasonal norms in the upper 40s to the low 50s. But highs keep climb the rest of the week. Thursday and Friday highs are in the mid to upper 50s with morning lows Friday staying above freezing. By New Year’s, highs are above normal in the low 60s to kick of 2023.

Warming trend this week Upstate (Fox Carolina)

Warming trend this week Mountains (Fox Carolina)

There is a chance for rain starting Friday night and continuing into early Sunday morning. So as you look ahead to your New Year’s Eve plans, make sure plan to be inside with the rain chances continuing through midnight.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.