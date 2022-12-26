Chance for flurries Monday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A clipper system brings the chance for light snow to the area Monday. Then we look ahead to a warming trend with temperatures climbing above normal for New Year’s.

First Alert Headlines

Clipper system brings the chance for a few flurries and light snow accumulations Monday night.

Cold mornings hang on for a few more days

Gradually warming all week

A clipper system is diving south bringing helping to spread the clouds over our area. There’s also a small chance we could see some snow late Monday into Monday night. Light accumulations in the higher elevations is possible with most areas not seeing any major accumulations. A model or two is showing some of the snow spreading out of Georgia and into the Upstate overnight. The best chance is west of I-26. There is a chance for a dusting to .2″ of accumulation but it’s not enough to cause any major disruptions. Once the sun comes up, any accumulations in the lower elevations melts off quickly.

Flurries possible Monday night (Fox Carolina)

Tuesday, mainly sunny skies return and temperatures start to climb. Highs are in the 40s but lows once again drop to the 20s heading into Wednesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon forecast (Fox Carolina)

By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures near seasonal norms in the upper 40s to the low 50s. And highs keep climb the rest of the week. Thursday and Friday highs are in the mid to upper 50s with morning lows Friday staying above freezing. By New Year’s, highs are above normal in the low 60s to kick of 2023.

Warming trend this week mountains (Fox Carolina)

Warming trend this week Upstate (Fox Carolina)

There is a chance for rain starting Friday night and continuing into early Sunday morning. So as you look ahead to your New Year’s Eve plans, make sure plan to be inside with the rain chances continuing through midnight.

