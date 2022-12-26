91-year-old found dead after going missing on Christmas, Coroner confirms

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to the area where 91-year-old Marvin Henley went missing on Christmas night.

Deputies said Henley went outside his house to check on something but never returned inside. Deputies described Henley as around 5 feet 7 inches tall and 135 pounds. According to deputies, they are still investigating this case.

The Coroner’s Office said they are responding to the area near his house now and will release more information as soon as possible. We will update this story as officials give new details.

