‘Extensive damage’: Water pipes burst at Upstate food bank

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The largest food bank in South Carolina is under pressure after major cold weather caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend at the Upstate branch.

Harvest Hope Food Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Erinn Rowe said the facility located at 2818 White Horse Road is flooded due to the busted pipes and the building is without power.

“We have suffered extensive damage to our offices, but are hopeful we can prevent any inventory loss,” said the food bank.

The Upstate Harvest Hop branch provides meals to the Greater Greenville communities.

For those looking to help with immediate clean up needs can make a donation here.

All Harvest Hope locations will remain closed this week as the food bank resets for the new year.

