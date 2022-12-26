SCHP: Suspect on the run after deputy-involved crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are looking for a driver who fled on foot after a deputy-involved crash Sunday night.

According to troopers, a deputy in a patrol car was heading north on Cedar Lane Road around 7:23 p.m. when they hit the passenger side of a 2000 Mercury Sedan that was heading east on Old Bleachery Road.

The crash was caused by one driver disregarding a red light but at this time, troopers say they are still investigating which driver did so.

Highway Patrol said the deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and does not remember much of the crash.

The driver of the Mercury fled on foot and has not yet been identified nor captured by officials, according to troopers.

This is an ongoing investigation by Highway Patrol.

