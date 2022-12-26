Upstate restaurants open during Christmas serve lots of customers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For many, Christmas is a time to gather and be with family, but for others Christmas Day traditions include eating out at one of the few restaurants open on Dec. 25.

“This is one of our busiest days of the year, just because a lot of places are closed and everybody comes here for family gatherings,” said Candy Mak.

Mak’s family owns Asia Pacific Restaurant & Supermarket, where dishes came out hot and fast on Sunday.

“My southern friends wanted to have Chinese food on Christmas,” says Cecile Rose, who ate lunch at Asia Pacific. “It’s wonderful because we were just able to step in and get a table.”

Since the restaurant and supermarket on N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville opened six years ago, it’s been open on Christmas Day.

“One of our biggest holidays is New Year’s, so I think that that’s kind of like our Christmas. So for December 25 it’s their time to give back to the community,” said Mak.

Across the city at Saffron Indian Cuisine, keeping the doors open on Christmas is a tradition for the family business.

“We like to serve the community because they need to have some good food on holidays,” explained Owner Sanjeev Arora.

The restaurant on Woodruff Road has been open for the last 16 Christmas’ and eating here is becoming a holiday tradition for couples like Shannon and Ben Torrecampo.

“Less hassle. We just go to dinner and then go see a movie and that’s going to be our Christmas Day, or night, routine,” said Ben.

Arora says the lunch rush on Christmas Day was about twice as busy as a typical business day. When the restaurant opened back up at 4:30 p.m. for dinner, the dining room filled up in mere minutes.

“It’ll be very busy this evening too, but we’re ready for it,” he said.

