49-year-old hit and killed by rolling vehicle in Greenville Co.
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after someone was hit and killed by a driverless vehicle on Monday.
Troopers said the collision happened at around 4:50 p.m. on private property near Collingsworth Lane.
According to troopers, the victim was hit by a sedan that didn’t have a driver in it.
No other details about the crash or the victim were given. We will update this story as we learn more.
