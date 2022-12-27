49-year-old hit and killed by rolling vehicle in Greenville Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after someone was hit and killed by a driverless vehicle on Monday.

Troopers said the collision happened at around 4:50 p.m. on private property near Collingsworth Lane.

According to troopers, the victim was hit by a sedan that didn’t have a driver in it.

No other details about the crash or the victim were given. We will update this story as we learn more.

