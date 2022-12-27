Argument over air pump leads to shots fired in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers responded to a QuikTrip Monday evening after an argument reportedly led to gunshots.

Officers said they responded to a QuikTrip along W Wade Hampton Boulevard after someone reported gunshots at around 6:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the people involved in the disturbance and secured the area.

According to officers, they determined that people were arguing over the use of an air pump when someone got a gun from their vehicle and fired it at the ground.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt during the incident. Officers added that the person that fired the gun was taken into custody and charged.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.