Businesses forced to close due to widespread water outage in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - People across the city of Asheville are without water Tuesday after officials said extremely cold temperatures caused water line breaks.

Asheville City Water said concerns with water pressure, lack of water or discolored water began on Dec. 24 and crews have been working continuously since then to fix the issue. On Monday, city officials urged customers to conserve water and delay any unnecessary water use for 24 to 48 hours.

As of Tuesday, businesses across reported closures due to lack of water.

Asheville Regional Airport said restaurants and restrooms at the airport are closed. They are bringing in portable toilets which are expected to be delivered between 2 and 3 p.m. Flights are still operating, but the airport said closures of restaurants are a significant inconvenience to passengers.

Post 25 Kitchen & Lounge posted on Facebook saying they cannot open the restaurant until the water issue is resolved. However, they are offering carry-out orders from their food truck.

Orangetheory Fitness in Asheville closed Tuesday morning, saying there is no running water so toilets and showers are inaccessible.

Chick-fil-A on Hendersonville Road and Fat Cat’s Billiards also closed due to the water issue.

