‘A catastrophic mess’: Upstate health clinic needs your help after water pipe burst

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Freezing cold temperatures are impacting several areas of the upstate. In Greenville County alone, fire services received nearly 100 calls for broken sprinklers or water pipe bursts over the weekend.

Even two organizations that serve the upstate community are now in need of your help. One of them is Carolina Family Services.

“We were set to open this morning after Christmas at 9 o’clock and we got a call at 8:30 am that the building had flooded,” said Jennifer Brooks, the executive director of Carolina Family Services.

The Greenville clinic office was just how they left it. A Christmas tree stands in the lobby, and each office door is still garnished with contest decor.

“We came back to quite a catastrophic mess with really no funds left to try to mitigate that loss,” said Brooks.

Inches of water covered the floor and dripped from the ceiling. Brooks started Carolina Family Services from her living room in 2006. Since then, the clinic has greatly expanded. Providing pediatric and mental health services to kids and families across the upstate. But some of those services are on hold.

“Our air conditioning unit will have to be replaced, ductwork, insulation, walls, ceilings, light fixtures, the flooring will have to come up and be replaced,” said Brooks.

Like other homes and businesses across the upstate, the flooding started because of frozen pipes

“Anyone who has extra office furnishings a lot of our stuff got ruined a lot of our therapeutic games and I know that I saw our doctor’s table or medical tables out in the hallway,” said Brooks.

Just before Christmas, the clinic gave away food and toys to more than 50 families spending more than $10,000 from their donation pool. So now, they’re asking you to give them a hand.

“This is our most giving time of the year and now we could stand to have some give back as well,” she said.

Another non-profit is asking for your help too. Harvest Hope, the food bank which supports many food pantries in the upstate also flooded this morning. Leaders tell us they have extensive damage and they also lost power so they’re worried about preserving as much food as possible.

