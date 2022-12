Charcuterie boards are everywhere these days, and they can contain just about anything you like. But if you don’t know where to start, Chef Veera Gaul has a formula for building a board with balanced flavors and textures.

You can find more of Chef Veera’s ideas on her website.

Chef Veera Gaul walks us through building a charcuterie board with balanced flavors and textures. (Margaret Burnquist)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.