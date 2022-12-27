Clemson City officials approve new rules for bicycles, e-scooters

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson City Council voted to amend city ordinances to expand the use of bicycles on city sidewalks, regulate the use of micro mobility devices and establish dismount zones for these devices.

City officials said over the past few years, the city has been working on providing pathways for the use bicycles and other micro mobility devices as a means of alternative transportation. The city has seen a significant increase in the use of e-scooters and other micro mobility devices, and many near collisions and resulting confrontations have occurred.

According to the city, research of laws revealed they did not adequately provide guidance on acceptable use of these devices, so many users have been riding along sidewalks and roadways without regulation.

State law currently allows bicycle use on a road. The new city ordinance extends the use of the micro mobility devices on city roads that have posted speed limit below 25 miles per hour. The operator of these devices must obey all traffic laws while traveling in the road.

The ordinance says bicycles and micro mobility devices are allowed to use the sidewalks that are outside of a dismount zone, understanding that pedestrians have the right of way on all sidewalks. The current listed dismount zone is College Avenue from U.S. 93 to Edgewood Avenue.

When these devices are used during the hours between sundown and sunrise, they must have proper lighting for visibility as described in the ordinance.

A violation of these new ordinances can result in fines up to $500.

