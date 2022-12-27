Clemson to install lockdown devices to enhance classroom safety

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University announced plans to install new lockdown devices inside of classrooms as part of of their commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff.

The university said the project is initially aimed at classrooms already equipped with card access, while university officials will continues to assess possible future locations.

When depressed, the university said the new buttons will deactivate TigerOne card access to enter classrooms while simultaneously notifying law enforcement of the lockdown. Once activated, only Clemson University Police Department officials will be able to reset the classroom lockdown devices.

Public Safety, TigerOne Card Services and university Facilities are collaborating on the project, which has been in development for months. Installation will begin over the coming weeks.

“Our mission is to enhance safety, reduce risk and prevent harm, and we continue to make great strides as a university in support of this mission,” says Associate Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police Greg Mullen. “We have seen time and again colleges and universities across the country are not immune to targeted violence, and this new technology is an enhancement designed to protect members of our University community from the potential for active threats.”

According to the school, in the coming weeks, signage will be posted inside classrooms near these lockdown devices explaining their purpose, how they are used and consequences for misuse.

For more information on the project, contact emergency@clemson.edu.

