Coroner investigating after woman dies in Greenwood house fire

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a woman died in a house fire the day after Christmas.

The coroner said on Monday around 10:40 p.m., the Greenwood County Fire Service responded to a house fire on Augusta Circle in the Augusta Fields Subdivision. The details of the fire are uncertain at this time.

54-year-old Jeanette C. Ochse was later pronounced dead.

According to the coroner, an autopsy is scheduled for later in the week.

This investigating is ongoing by the coroner’s office, fire department and Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay tuned for further details.

