Daniel Morgan Avenue closed for courthouse project

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A busy road in downtown Spartanburg will be closed Wednesday night so that crews can work on a Spartanburg County Courthouse project.

The road closure on Daniel Morgan Avenue, from Magnolia Street to West Saint John Street, will begin Dec. 28 at 7 p.m., according to county officials.

Crews will be working to locate a waterline for the courthouse. The water line must be located prior to scheduling underground boring for permanent electrical power lines that will service the new judicial center.

The road will reopen once the potholing work and patching are completed. Officials say this will most likely be before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Patrol cars will be on-site to remind drivers about the road closure.

