‘Exceptionally nervous’ driver, passenger arrested for drugs, deputies say

Brian Shawn May and Karl Forest Burkett Jr.
Brian Shawn May and Karl Forest Burkett Jr.(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested during a traffic stop for drug charges on Dec. 17.

According the Sheriff’s Office, the two men were stopped by deputies on Walhalla Highway and seemed “exceptionally nervous” when approached by law enforcement.

After investigating, deputies said they found the passenger, Karl Forest Burkett, Jr., in possession of an intent to distribute quantity of meth and a controlled substance. The driver, Brian Shawn May, was found to be in possession of a trafficking weight of meth, an intent to distribute quantity of marijuana and a controlled substance.

Both men were charged.

