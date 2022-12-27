Gradually warming this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We look ahead to a warming trend with temperatures climbing above normal for New Year’s.

First Alert Headlines

Warmer day ahead

Cold mornings hang on for a few more days

Rain for New Year’s Eve

We have one more very cold night before the warming trend really gets going for both morning lows and afternoon highs. We drop into the low to mid 20s across the area overnight under a clear sky. Good news is winds are calm so it won’t feel any cooler than the temperature.

One more bitterly cold night (Fox Carolina)

A lot of sunshine during the day Wednesday helps temperatures to climb into the low 50s expect in the higher elevations of the mountains where your highs are in the mid 40s. But this is right around normal for late December. Wednesday night, temperatures dip to around freezing in the Upstate to the mid 20s in the mountains for one last night of below freezing temperatures. Highs keep climbing the rest of the week. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, temperatures jump to the mid to upper 50s for an above normal end to the year. It’s mainly sunny on Thursday with clouds increasing on Friday ahead of our next rain system.

Three day outlook (Fox Carolina)

Rain chances increase Friday night with the bulk of the rain moving through the area Saturday. While the rain breaks up overnight, scattered showers linger through the New Year’s Eve festivities. So as you plan ahead to the ball drop, try to be inside to avoid any passing showers. T-storm threat looks low, but some heavy downpours are possible.

Rain is likely toward Saturday afternoon (Fox Carolina)

Temperatures soar for the first day of 2023 with afternoon highs in the low 60s. It’s mainly sunny for those of you taking down your holiday décor. The unseasonably warm temperatures continue into next week but rain chances return by Tuesday.

