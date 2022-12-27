Immigrants seek ‘citizenship, job opportunities and acceptance’ at Zion World Wide Mission thrift store

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Growth continues in the Upstate. Latest numbers from the American Immigration Council shows one in 20 South Carolinians is an immigrant. And immigrants play a crucial role in state growth. But becoming a naturalized citizen is a transition that takes time. And there’s a new thrift store doing more than just selling items.

Bianka Amaro swears by Zion World Wide Mission Thrift Store prices.

“Sure, it’s good stuff. Good prices,” she said.

And in less than a week, she’s made two trips and brought a friend to sift through health and wellness products, and even items for the pet.

“I plan to come back and recommend my friends, too,” she said.

But variety for immigrants, the low-income, the no-income and the greater public goes beyond the shelves. Just walk through the front door and look to your right.

“The thing that I looked for the most (when moving to South Carolina) was friendship, job opportunities and acceptance,” said Helena Arita, Zion World Wide Mission Thrift Store job counselor and supervisor.

Arita moved from Lebanon to the Upstate two years ago and says today 90% of the people who walk through these doors for assistance are immigrants.

“You want to arrive at the point that America feels like home,” she said.

And she remains busy inside Zion’s Job Connection and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Citizenship Corner, both located in the store’s administration section.

“There is someone next to them, they’re not alone,” Arita said.

Rev. Delinx Meralus the regional director for Zion World Wide Mission Inc. who overseas the 20,000 square foot operation and site, the largest Zion thrift store and wraparound services office in South Carolina helping 1,000 families a month.

“Where we sit right now it’s non-stop,” Rev. Meralus said. “We have a network of over 360 different companies in the U.S. that supports what we do.”

Rev. Meralus says the facility is strategically situated in a part of the county that provides easy access to immigrant families, and the site fills a role that is not by happenstance.

“(We give people) hope. They can rent their own apartment, they can buy a home one day,” Rev. Meralus said. “And that’s the American dream, and if they’re here they deserve it. Everybody deserves it.”

Nothing sold in the thrift store is used. Everything is brand new at a reduced rate with all sales benefitting the long list of Zion’s services.

“They have no voice, they’re struggling, but they exist,” Rev. Meralus said.

He’s talking about the growing number of immigrants Zion is assisting. But Rev. Meralus adds a region that’s catered to foreign companies should be more in tune with the needs of the everyday foreigner.

“From corporations, ministries, churches, nonprofits, retailers and individuals – I know we can do more. and we need to do more,” he said.

In addition to helping people navigate American citizenship, the job hunt and disaster assistance, Rev. Meralus says more immigrants are also impacted by the rising cost of living.

“In order to give you have to have, you cannot give if you don’t have,” he said.

But don’t expect he or his team to slow down in 2023, Rev. Meralus says as long as there’s a need, the doors are open.

“How do we keep this beautiful city safe? This beautiful community strong and healthy? And it’s by catering to everybody,” Rev. Meralus said. “Regardless.”

To learn more or to support the efforts of Zion World Wide Mission’s thrift store located at 3229 West Blue Ridge Drive, Greenville, SC visit here: http://www.zworldmission.org/

