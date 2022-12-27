‘Injury and illness doesn’t stop because it’s the weekend or a holiday’: Day in the life of paramedics

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Many times they’re the first ones on the scene during a medical emergency, and in some cases, they can be the difference between life and death.

“One of the common misconceptions is that we’re ambulance drivers. We’re paramedics. We carry over 50 different medications. We carry blood, antibiotics. We can diagnose heart attacks in your living room,” explained Prisma Health EMS and Patient Flow Operations Executive Director Aaron Dix.

The team of 330 people at Prisma EMS serves nine counties.

“While most people run away, we’re going towards it,” said Dix.

A typical shift starts by getting together and checking out the equipment in the ambulance, then the 911 calls happen.

Monica Copeland has been responding to those for more than three decades.

“Understand that when you’re called out there, that’s possibly the worst day of their life,” she said.

However, not every call is as intense. Such as when paramedics transport patients to and from the hospital or ICU.

“We picked a lady up. She was going home the day before Christmas. She hadn’t been able to talk to her daughter because she lives far away, she had been staying in the hospital for a week. She was just so happy to have somebody to talk to for 30 minutes while we drove her home,” said Critical Care Paramedic Beth White.

Or helping deliver a baby into the world.

“Those little moments are like, personally I love it, and it brings me to work. It makes me happy,” added White.

During a 12-hour shift, those moments can be the fuel along with their co-workers.

“People I’ve worked with in the past for year, I’m closer with some of them than I am some of my family members because you’re with them and you go through a lot,” said Paramedic Emily Cruz.

It also takes more than just showing up on the scene to be a good paramedic.

“Being compassionate, a problem-solver, multitasker, and then being able to have some level of bravery,” said Dix.

