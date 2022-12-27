Kid-friendly New Years activities

Mandy Roberson from Magic Playbook shares ideas for making sure kids have a way to celebrate the New Year, even if they can't stay up for the ball drop.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Many people look forward to ringing in the new year with parties, fireworks and celebrations. But with the countdown coming well after their bedtimes, kids may feel a little left out.

Mandy Roberson from Magic Playbook shared some ways you can still include the little ones in those New Years celebrations.

Magic Playbook offers fun ways to include kids in the New Years celebrations.
