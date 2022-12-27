Kid-friendly New Years activities

Many people look forward to ringing in the new year with parties, fireworks and celebrations. But with the countdown coming well after their bedtimes, kids may feel a little left out.

Mandy Roberson from Magic Playbook shared some ways you can still include the little ones in those New Years celebrations.

You can follow Magic Playbook on Instagram and Facebook to learn more.

Magic Playbook offers fun ways to include kids in the New Years celebrations. (Mandy Roberson)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.