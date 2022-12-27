Makeup trends: achieve the look at home

Makeup artist Angel Samples demonstrates makeup trends and gives tips for achieving the look at home.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Professional makeup artist and photographer Angel Samples shares some makeup trends for the holiday season, and shows us how to get these looks at home with products we already own.

You can take classes at Angel Samples The Studio by clicking here.

Purchase products from Angel Samples’ cosmetics line here.

You can also follow Angel Samples on Facebook and Instagram.

