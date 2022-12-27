NC woman spends birthday thanking hospital staff who took care of her

FRANKLIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mission Health announced that a former patient recently celebrated her 29th birthday by visiting the hospital staff that took care of her less than one year ago.

Officials said Andrea Bosio spent her 28th birthday in Mission Hospital recovering from a ruptured brain aneurysm. This year Bosio returned to bring gift boxes with letters of gratitude to the intensive care and step-down units she spent time in during her stay.

In 2021, Andrea and her husband, both from Franklin, NC, had recently welcomed their second child two months before her health emergency. “The boys were taking a nap, so I went downstairs to spend some time on the elliptical, Andrea said. “All of a sudden, I felt an intense rush of pain to the front of my head- there was nothing gradual about it, so I knew I needed help.”

After being taken to Angel Medical Center, she was transported to Mission Hospital for treatment.

“Of all the uncertainty that surrounded this time for me last year, there was no denying how much I had to be thankful for,” Andrea recalled in her letter. “Big things, little things, all the things in between. Many of the nurses will be forever etched into my heart. I wish I could remember each name, but I so remember you.”

Earlier this year, Andrea nominated one of her nurses for the DAISY award, which recognizes excellence in nursing. “to lift my spirits, she took me for walks around the floor so I could get some fresh air,” Andrea said about the nurse.” “She took the time to do things for my care that made me feel more like her sister than just a patient. She washed my hair, gently combed through the knots and took the time to braid it.” The nurse was given the award in April 2022.

“May you know how valued you are, and never forget that miracles exist,” Andrea said.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.