NC woman tries to escape hospital after being injured during chase

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody on Tuesday following a crash that ended in a crash on Hudlow Road.

Deputies said they were patrolling the area near Rock Road when they noticed a vehicle that had a registration violation. Deputies tried to stop the car, but the driver allegedly kept going, and deputies began chasing them.

The driver continued to flee deputies until they eventually went off the side of the road and crashed near Hudlow Road.

According to deputies, EMS crews responded to the scene and took the driver, 30-year-old Alexandria Kennedy, to the hospital for obvious injuries she had. The passenger, 27-year-old Curtis Worley, refused any medical treatment.

Deputies said they found methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone, and drug paraphernalia during their investigation. However, before they were able to officials charge Kennedy, she fled the hospital on foot.

Shortly after, the Rutherfordton Police Department helped take Kennedy into custody. She was given medical treatment while in custody and charged with the following; trafficking in methamphetamine, flee to elude arrest W/MV, maintaining a vehicle CS, simple possess Sch VI CS, simple possess Sch II CS, driving while license revoked, operate vehicle with no insurance, fictitious registration plate, reckless driving to endanger and driving left of center. Kennedy was given a $110,000 secured bond.

Worley was also taken into custody and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, PWIMSD marijuana, possess paraphernalia and simple possess Sch II. Worley was given an $85,000 secured bond.

