Residents near Belton and Honea Path asked to conserve water due to leaks

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Belton-Honea Path Water Authority announced that they are asking residents in the area to conserve water as leaks take a toll on the supply.

Customers of Belton Honea Path Water Authority, City of Belton Water, Town of Honea Path Water and Donalds-Due West Water Sewer Authority were all included in the request to conserve water.

Officials said an unprecedented amount of water main breaks and leaks from the recent freezing temperatures strained the water supply in the four water systems.

According to officials, customers should also check their properties for breaks and leaks. Anyone with leaks is asked to shut off their water by finding their house’s water shut-off valve inside. They added that the valve is usually on the house’s perimeter facing the street.

