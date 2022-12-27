Troopers responding to crash on Perimeter Road in Greenville

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a wreck in Greenville.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday along Perimeter Road near Orion Street, according to troopers.

FOX Carolina crews on scene say there are no lanes closed at this time.

Crash details are not available at this time.

