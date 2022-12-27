Troopers responding to crash on Perimeter Road in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a wreck in Greenville.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday along Perimeter Road near Orion Street, according to troopers.

FOX Carolina crews on scene say there are no lanes closed at this time.

Crash details are not available at this time.

MORE NEWS: Coroner investigating after woman dies in Greenwood house fire

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.