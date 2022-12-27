WATCH: Chase across multiple counties ends along I-85

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens City Police Department said a suspect led officers on a chase into Anderson County on Monday afternoon.

Officers said they first tried to stop the suspect when they spotted him and recognized him as a habitual traffic offender. However, he refused to stop, and officers began to follow.

According to officers, the suspect didn’t go much faster than the speed limit but still refused to pull over. Officers followed him until they reached Anderson County and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office took over.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office said they took over the chase and continued following him until he stopped along I-85 south.

According to deputies, the suspect, Sean Seecoomar, was charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights. They added that he faces more charges from the Pickens City Police Department.

