Belton and Honea path residents asked to conserve water after several pipe breaks

BELTON-HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re continuing to follow water leaks in the upstate. Some areas have been hit harder than others. The Water Authority of Belton and Honea Path in Anderson County are concerned the recent leaks could impact the water supply.

“The extreme temperatures caused a lot of stress on water pipes,” said Mike McGill, the public information officer for the Belton-Honea Path Water Authority.

The small town might soon be breaking a record, but it’s not the type of record you want to break.

“What we’re finding are more leaks and breaks than perhaps ever before. We don’t have a count yet” said McGill.

Over the last few days, the town’s had several water leaks. Leaving many homes and businesses temporarily without water.

“So what we’re finding is it could happen anywhere in our system. You know, there are crews right now checking out abandoned homes and abandoned areas where you still have active water pipes because there could be a break or leak there” he said.

The town just spent a big chunk of their $1.9 million in American Rescue Plan money to upgrade water systems, but McGill says leaks like this are hard to prevent.

“And we’re still expecting this for a couple more days,” he said.

Officials say just letting your pipes drip might not be enough. You need to make sure warmer air is getting to your pipe. To do that, you can open up cabinets or doors and leave your heat on.

In fact they’re asking residents to conserve water, to prevent the water supply from draining because of leaks.

“Only use it when you have full loads of laundry to do or full loads in the dishwasher, shorter showers,” said McGill. “Keeping that water in the system by helping maintain flow and pressure. We can make sure that everybody still has water when they need it.”

According to officials, customers should also check their properties for breaks and leaks. Anyone with leaks is asked to shut off their water by finding their house’s water shut-off valve inside. They added that the valve is usually on the house’s perimeter facing the street.

