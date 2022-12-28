Bulldozer helps control woods fire in Anderson, crews say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said it’s not often that they see a bulldozer working within the city to control wildfires.

On Tuesday, just after 4 p.m., the fire department said crews were alerted of a grass fire on Cox Avenue. Upon arrival, crews reported the “working” woods fire was bringing three additional AFD engines to the scene.

Woods fire in Anderson (Anderson Fire Department)

Broadway FD and the SC Forest Service were quickly requested to assist as well.

Crews worked together on scene for just over three hours to extinguish the fire and continue to cool hot spots, according to the department.

