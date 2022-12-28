Deputies searching for missing person in Oconee Co. who could be in danger

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Tonia Marie Cannon, a45-year-old missing woman last seen on Tuesday.

Deputies said Cannon was last seen sitting on the side of Cannon Road wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, a brown jacket and brown pull-up boots. They added that she had cuts on her hands and arms.

Anyone with information regarding Cannon and her location is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.

