Firefighters respond to large fire at The Twisted Apple

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -Edneyville Fire Department said crews from multiple departments responded to a large fire at The Twisted Apple in Henderson County on Monday night.

Officials said crews responded to the scene near Chimney Rock Road at around 6:23 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a large fire burning through the roof of a nearly 10,000 sq foot building.

According to officials, crews were able to attack the fire and bring it under control after about 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Dana, Fletcher, Mtn Home, Bat Cave and Hendersonville fire departments helped extinguish the fire. Blue Ridge, Green River and Etowah Horse Shoe fire departments provided tankers to help firefighters maintain their water supply.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.