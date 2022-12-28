Search underway for missing person in Pelzer, coroner says

Missing persons case in Pelzer.
Missing persons case in Pelzer.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are searching for a missing person at a church in Pelzer.

The coroner and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are on scene at Eastview Baptist Church located at 120 Eastview Road.

Although the coroner’s office is on scene, their office can not confirm whether or not the missing person is dead.

We are working to learn the identity of the missing person.

Stay tuned for further details.

