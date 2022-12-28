SCDOT: Early morning crash causes big back up on I-85 in Cherokee Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said an early morning crash caused a big back up on I-85 early Wednesday morning,

According to troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 2:47 a.m. near exit 86 southbound.

Injuries were reported but we do not know the extent of them at this time.

The crash was cleared and traffic started moving just before 5:30 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Belton and Honea Path residents asked to conserve water after several pipe breaks

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.