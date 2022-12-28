State DMV offices hit red light with network outage
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says it cannot currently process any transactions.
The agency said on its Facebook page it is experiencing a “statewide network outage.”
“We are working to get this issue resolved as soon as possible,” the post states.
SCDMV offices just reopened Monday following a holiday break.
There was no immediate estimate available on when the outage was expected to be resolved.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.