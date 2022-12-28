Upstate correctional officer charged with misconduct with inmate, warrants say

Zuleika Marie Santiago
Zuleika Marie Santiago(Union County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said a correctional officer was charged for an ongoing sexual relationship with a SCDC inmate on Dec. 13.

According to arrest warrants, 28-year-old Zuleika Marie Santiago of Spartanburg admitted to willfully engaging in sexual intercourse with the inmate at the Union County Detention Center located at 1657 Jonesville Highway in Union.

The SCDC said Santiago was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate.

Santiago was fired.

The S.C. Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.

MORE NEWS: Search underway for missing person in Pelzer, coroner says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sign on door of Tokyo Express in South Asheville. The restaurant is one of many forced to close...
LIVE: Asheville mayor gives update as thousands still without water
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says it is unable to process transactions...
SCDMV offices hit red light in network outage, online transactions unaffected
Search underway for missing person in Greenville Co.
Thousands of coats donated to Operation Coat Drive
Thousands of coats donated to Operation Coat Drive