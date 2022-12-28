Win tickets to Super Bowl LVII by donating blood in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a big need for blood donations and the City of Greenville, American Red Cross and NFL are offering a big incentive for those who give.

The American Red Cross and the NFL are partnering this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to invite football fans and blood donors to join their lifesaving team and score big for patients in need. To thank donors for helping during the “critical post-holiday time”, those who donate Jan. 1 through Jan 31 will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

The City of Greenville will be hosting a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at McPherson Park.

According to Red Cross, the winner of the contest and one guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, access of day-of-in-stadium pregame activities, tickets to the officials Super Bowl Experience, roundtrip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations from Feb. 10 through Feb. 13, plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

Click here to make an appointment. Use the sponsor code: GVLPARKREC.

