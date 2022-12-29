83-year-old man dies from accidental burns in Henderson County

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an elderly man died from accidental burns on Wednesday.

Deputies said 83-year-old Richard Lindsey was working on the exterior of a home on Vernon Lewis Trail when a fire occurred. They do not believe foul play is involved.

The Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Fletcher Fire and Rescue Department also responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

