Asheville crews continuing to restore water as treatment facilities back online

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Asheville Water Department said all three water treatment facilities are back online and the department is continuing to restore service to the community.

In an update on Thursday, the department said field crews continued to work throughout the night to address leaks as facility staff monitor the system. Currently, all identified major leaks have been isolated or addressed.

“We understand the frustration customers are having, staff is working to restore full service to customers as soon as possible,” said officials.

Officials said through the efforts of the City of Asheville, the NC 211, and direct community engagement with community connectors, more than 300 community members in the most impacted areas have received drinkable water.

Deliveries continue to take place Thursday between 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. This service is provided for those in greatest need or without access to transportation.

Water is anticipated to be restored for everyone in 36 hours, according to the department.

Boil water advisories remain in the following areas:

Spivey/Candler - West of Johnson School Boulevard to Dogwood Road and Smokey Park Highway to 19/23 through Candler.

Southern distribution area - South of Swannanoa River Road to Airport Road and Fairview community to Highway 191/Brevard Road.

Even as water service returns, customers in impacted service areas are reminded they remain under a boil water advisory. Advisories will be lifted when water quality testing has confirmed no bacteria is present in the water.

As the City’s water system normalizes and pressure stabilizes, customers may notice temporary changes to their restored service. Here are some of the brief changes they may experience:

Intermittent service as the system normalizes

White frothy water

Cloudy water

Intermittent water from the spout

Discolored water

The department encourages community members to flush air out of lines by slowly running cold water to address the changes and help your service return to normal.

The City of Asheville will continue to update the community on their progress.

If you have problems with or questions about service, the department said to email egovutility@ashevillenc.gov or call the customer service line at 828-251-1122.

