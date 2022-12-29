Chipotle in Greer opens Friday

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Greer on Friday.

The restaurant, located in the 1100 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard, will have a “Chipotlane” where customers can pick up digital orders without having to go inside.

Greer’s Chipotle will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The first five people in line on Friday will receive Chipotle merchandise, according to the restaurant.

They are hiring full-time and part-time employees at the Greer restaurant. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.