Chipotle in Greer opens Friday

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Greer on Friday.

The restaurant, located in the 1100 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard, will have a “Chipotlane” where customers can pick up digital orders without having to go inside.

Greer’s Chipotle will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The first five people in line on Friday will receive Chipotle merchandise, according to the restaurant.

They are hiring full-time and part-time employees at the Greer restaurant. Click here to learn more.

