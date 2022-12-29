Community asking for donations to rebuild home lost to Christmas day fire

Christmas day house fire in Moore
Christmas day house fire in Moore(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One community in Spartanburg County is coming together to host a fundraiser for a family who lost their home to a fire on Christmas day.

The family’s home along Old Anderson Mill Road was burned down to its foundation following the fire on Sunday.

The community will be collecting construction tools in order to try and rebuild the family’s home.

Organizers said monetary donations, clothes and furniture are also appreciated.

The fundraiser will be held Friday, Dec. 30 at 990 Happy Lane in Roebuck from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

