Coroner responds to deadly crash in Anderson County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that they responded to a crash in Anderson County on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the crash happened along Elberton Highway just after 6:00 p.m.

According to officials, the victim’s car was the only one involved in the crash. They were taken to the hospital, where they later passed away from their injuries.

