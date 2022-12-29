Coroner responds to deadly crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that they responded to a crash in Anderson County on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the crash happened along Elberton Highway just after 6:00 p.m.

According to officials, the victim’s car was the only one involved in the crash. They were taken to the hospital, where they later passed away from their injuries.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.