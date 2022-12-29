Crews respond to large house fire in Anderson County
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cheddar Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire on Tuesday.
Officials said the Williamston, West Pelzer and Whitefield Fire Departments also responded to the scene to help.
The Cheddar Fire Department shared a GoFundMe set up for the family that owned the home.
According to officials, this fire is still under investigation.
