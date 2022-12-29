Crews respond to large house fire in Anderson County

Crews respond to house fire in Anderson Co.
Crews respond to house fire in Anderson Co.(Whitefield Fire Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cheddar Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire on Tuesday.

Officials said the Williamston, West Pelzer and Whitefield Fire Departments also responded to the scene to help.

The Cheddar Fire Department shared a GoFundMe set up for the family that owned the home.

According to officials, this fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Interview with Easley Interim Fire Chief
Fire Chief discusses increase in calls from cold weather
A major development out of Asheville on Wednesday, the southern water treatment facility is...
Asheville residents sound off on water outage, preparedness
Cold Weather Response
Cold Weather Response
Widespread Water Outage
Widespread Water Outage