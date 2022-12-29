Crews respond to large house fire in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cheddar Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire on Tuesday.

Officials said the Williamston, West Pelzer and Whitefield Fire Departments also responded to the scene to help.

The Cheddar Fire Department shared a GoFundMe set up for the family that owned the home.

According to officials, this fire is still under investigation.

