‘Family’s backbone’: Upstate woman shares family’s tragedy to warn of drinking, driving

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New Year’s Eve is full of fun and celebration but it can quickly change with one bad decision. One Upstate woman shared her story of losing her father in a DUI crash and how it has impacted her family.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, South Carolina ranks seventh among the worst states for drunk driving.

FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson-Wheeler who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father.

In 2018, Denise’s father, Wayne Jerome Johnson, also known as Larry, was on his way to Denise’s house when he was hit and killed by a driver who was under the influence on I-26 in Spartanburg.

“It is an every day process,” said Denise when asked how she’s coped with the passing of her father. “It doesn’t get better, it’s just different. You just go on and deal with the pain as it comes. You try to wake up every day and put one foot in front of the other for him. That’s what we’re doing”

Denise described her father as outgoing, caring and always willing to help out.

“Basically, he was the foundation of our family and our family’s backbone,” said Denise. “Him and my mom have been together since they were kids.”

Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, a nonprofit whose goal is to end impaired driving for good, said one third of deadly crashes during the holidays involves a drunk driver.

Denise said it was important for her to get connected to the nonprofit to share her story and hopefully prevent this from happening to another family like hers.

Denise is urging people to think of their loved ones before getting behind the wheel because a split decision could change lives forever.

The legal limit for blood alcohol level is 0.08 percent in South Carolina for anyone 21 and over.

Officials are reminding drivers to keep yourself and others safe by calling a ride home if you’ve been drinking.

