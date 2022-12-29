Frozen pipes shut down portion of apartment complex in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Clemson announced that part of the Dockside apartment complex has been shut down due to pipes that froze and burst during the recent freezing temperatures.

Officials said multiple pipes burst inside building two at the complex and caused the elevators, fire suppression system and alarm systems to stop working. They added that is also water in electrical areas, inside lights, behind walls and the threat of mold. Because of these issues, the building is closed until crews repair the damages.

Residents of the building are allowed to pick up their belongings but can’t stay there.

The City of Clemson said they will provide updates on the building as the situation changes. We will update this story as we learn more.

